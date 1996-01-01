3. Chemical Reactions
3. Chemical Reactions Combustion Analysis
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
0.75 g of a hydrocarbon is subjected to combustion analysis. 2.30 g of CO2 and 1.10 g of H2O are produced. If the hydrocarbon has the following mass spectrum, what is its molecular formula?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C2H6
B
C3H7
C
C6H14
D
C9H20