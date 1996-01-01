12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Electron Geometry
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the difference between trigonal bipyramidal and Seesaw based on molecular geometry?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Trigonal bipyramidal has 5 groups attached to the central atom while Seesaw only has 3
B
Trigonal bipyramidal has 5 atoms attached to the central atom while Seesaw only has 4
C
Trigonal bipyramidal has 1 lone pair attached to the central atom while Seesaw has 2
D
Trigonal bipyramidal has 2 lone pairs attached to the central atom while Seesaw only has 1