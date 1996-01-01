13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular Forces
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following molecules: bromochloromethane (CH2BrCl), hydrazine (N2H4), phenol (C6H5OH), carbon tetrafluoride (CF4). Which molecule has the ability to form a hydrogen bond with another molecule of the same type?
Consider the following molecules: bromochloromethane (CH2BrCl), hydrazine (N2H4), phenol (C6H5OH), carbon tetrafluoride (CF4). Which molecule has the ability to form a hydrogen bond with another molecule of the same type?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
bromochloromethane (CH2BrCl)
B
hydrazine (N2H4)
C
phenol (C6H5OH)
D
carbon tetrafluoride (CF4)
E
both a and d
F
both b and c
G
all of the above