The Electron Configuration: Ions
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phosphorous can react with chlorine to form the hypervalent compound PCl5. Write an electron configuration for the P atom to describe the formation of this compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[Ne] 3s2 3p3; The P atom has 5 valence electrons, each of which can be used to make a single bond with each Cl atom in PCl5.
B
[Ne] 3s2 3p2; The P atom has 4 valence electrons, so it uses one of its inner electrons to make 5 single bonds with 5 Cl atom in PCl5.
C
[Ne] 3s2 3p1; The P atom has 3 valence electrons, so there are 2 dative bonds where electrons are donated by the Cl atoms.
D
The formation of PCl5 cannot be explained using electron configuration.