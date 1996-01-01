17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ionic Salts
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the predominant reaction that occurs in a solution of K2SO3 and provide the balanced net ionic equation. Classify each species in the reaction as Bronsted-Lowry acids and bases and the conjugate acid-base pairs.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
SO32–(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HSO3–(aq) + OH–(aq)
Bronsted-Lowry Acid: SO32–
Bronsted-Lowry Base: H2O
Conjugate Acid: OH–
Conjugate Base: HSO3–
B
SO32–(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HSO3–(aq) + OH–(aq)
Bronsted-Lowry Acid: H2O
Bronsted-Lowry Base: SO32–
Conjugate Acid: HSO3–
Conjugate Bbase: OH–
C
K+(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ KOH(aq) + H+(aq)
Bronsted-Lowry Acid: K+
Bronsted-Lowry Base: H2O
Conjugate Acid: H+
Conjugate Base: KOH
D
K+(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ KOH(aq) + H+(aq)
Bronsted-Lowry Acid: H2O
Bronsted-Lowry Base: K+
Conjugate acid: KOH
Conjugate base: H+
