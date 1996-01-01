17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ionic Salts
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A limestone sculpture was treated with a calcium oxalate coating to avoid the effect of acid rain. How will the calcium oxalate coating prevent the damage caused by acid rain?
A
The solubility of CaC2O4 is not as pH-dependent hence it is more resistant to degradation caused by acid rain.
B
The solubility of CaC2O4 is the same as CaCO3 hence it is more resistant to degradation caused by acid rain.
C
The solubility of CaC2O4 is pH-dependent like CaCO3 hence it will not protect the limestone sculpture from damage.
D
The solubility of CaC2O4 increases with decreasing pH hence it will protect the limestone sculpture from damage.