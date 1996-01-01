9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
9. Quantum Mechanics Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the following n and l combinations are possible and which are not possible.
a. 3f
b. 4d
c. 1p
d. 2s
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
possible, not possible, possible, not possible
B
possible, possible, not possible, not possible
C
not possible, possible, not possible, possible
D
not possible, not possible, possible, possible