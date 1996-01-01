9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw one 2p orbital and one 3d orbital. How would these orbitals compare to their counterpart in higher energy levels such as 3p and 4d?
The 2p and 3d orbitals will have a different shape from their counterpart in a higher energy level but would be the same in size. The 3p and 4d orbitals would have lesser nodes.
The 2p and 3d orbitals will have the same shape as their counterpart in a higher energy level but the 3p and 4d orbitals would be larger in size. The 3p and 4d orbitals would have more nodes.
The 2p and 3d orbitals will have the same shape and size as their counterpart in a higher energy level. The 3p and 4d orbitals would have more nodes.
The 2p and 3d orbitals will have the same shape and size as their counterpart in a higher energy level. The 3p and 4d orbitals would have lesser nodes.