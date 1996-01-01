9. Quantum Mechanics
Photoelectric Effect
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the number of photons with the lowest possible frequency needed to ionize a sample containing 6.78x1018 atoms if the ionization efficiency is 21.54%. The given first ionization energy of the sample is 2.91 aJ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.97x10-19 photons
B
3.15x1019 photons
C
2.91x1019 photons
D
9.11x10-19 photons