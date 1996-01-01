9. Quantum Mechanics
Photoelectric Effect
9. Quantum Mechanics Photoelectric Effect
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The wave-like behavior of light is proven by the ___. While the particle-like behavior of light is proven by the ___.
The wave-like behavior of light is proven by the ___. While the particle-like behavior of light is proven by the ___.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
phenomenon of diffraction, photoelectric effect
B
photoelectric effect, photoelectric effect
C
photoelectric effect, phenomenon of diffraction
D
phenomenon of diffraction, phenomenon of diffraction