Esters are organic compounds that are known for their pleasant smell. They can be produced through an organic reaction called the Fischer esterification, where carboxylic acids react with an alcohol to form the ester.

Write the balanced reaction equation for the formation of ethyl hexanoate, an ester with a pineapple-like odor, where R 1 = CH 3 CH 2 CH 2 CH 2 CH 2 — (pentyl group) and R 2 = CH 3 CH 2 — (ethyl group).