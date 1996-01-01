3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of hydrogen gas and solid chromium (III) oxide yields chromium metal and water vapor. What is the balanced chemical equation for the described reaction?
H2(g) + Cr2O3(s) → 2 Cr(s) + 3 H2O(g)
2 H2(g) + Cr3O2(s) → 3 Cr(s) + 2 H2O(g)
3 H2(g) + Cr2O3(s) → 2 Cr(s) + 3 H2O(g)
H2(g) + Cr3O2(s) → 3 Cr(s) + H2O(g)