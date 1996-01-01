17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
152PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following shows an arrangement of most acidic to least acidic oxide?
Rb2O, OsO2, SrO, Au2O3 , Bi2O3,
Which of the following shows an arrangement of most acidic to least acidic oxide?
Rb2O, OsO2, SrO, Au2O3 , Bi2O3,
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rb2O > SrO2 > OsO2 > Au2O3 > Bi2O3
B
OsO2 > SrO2 > Rb2O > Bi2O3 > Au2O3
C
Bi2O3 > Au2O3 > OsO2 > SrO2 > Rb2O
D
Au2O3 > Bi2O3 > OsO2 > SrO2 > Rb2O