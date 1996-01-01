17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
151PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bromine reacts with oxygen to form Br2O7. Which of the following statements is correct for Br2O7?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Since Br2O7 is a basic oxide, it will react with H+ more than OH-.
B
Since Br2O7 is an acidic oxide, it will react with H+ more than OH-.
C
Since Br2O7 is a basic oxide, it will react with OH- more than H+.
D
Since Br2O7 is an acidic oxide, it will react with OH- more than H+.