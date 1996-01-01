9. Quantum Mechanics
Photoelectric Effect
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pure metal sample has a work function of 340 kJ/mol corresponding to a wavelength of light equal to 320 nm. Which of the following will cause the metal sample to lose the most electrons?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
360 nm wavelength of a low-amplitude wave
B
300 nm wavelength of a high-amplitude wave
C
300 nm wavelength of a low-amplitude wave
D
360 nm wavelength of a high-amplitude wave