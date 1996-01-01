9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics The Energy of Light
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Blue light with a wavelength of 460 nm from a 3.5 mW diode laser illuminates on a solar cell. If every photon is absorbed by the cell and every photon creates an electron, how much current (in milliamperes) passes through the solar cell's circuit?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.61 mA
B
3.50 mA
C
1.30 mA
D
8.09 mA