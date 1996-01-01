7. Gases
Effusion
7. Gases Effusion
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the molecular weight and identity of a gas that diffuses 1.12 times faster than Ar through a porous membrane.
Determine the molecular weight and identity of a gas that diffuses 1.12 times faster than Ar through a porous membrane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The molecular weight of the gas is 20.2 g/mol. The identity of the gas is neon gas.
B
The molecular weight of the gas is 32.0 g/mol. The identity of the gas is oxygen gas.
C
The molecular weight of the gas is 38.0 g/mol. The identity of the gas is fluorine gas.
D
The molecular weight of the gas is 32.0 g/mol. The identity of the gas is phosphorus gas.