17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Ionic Salts
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Refer to the following values: Ka M(H2O)2+ = 10–5 and Ka HX = 10–6. Write the predominant reaction that occurs in an aqueous solution when KX is added to the solution. Classify the resulting solution as acidic, basic, or neutral.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X–(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HX(aq) + OH–(aq); acidic
B
X–(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HX(aq) + OH–(aq); basic
C
X–(aq) + 2 H2O(l) ⇌ HX+(aq) + H3O+(aq); acidic