17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ionic Salts
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
For an aqueous C5H5NHF (pyridinium fluoride) solution, determine the Ka of the cation and the Kb of the anion. Identify if the resulting solution is acidic, basic, or neutral.
Ka HF = 3.5×10–4
Kb C5H5N = 1.8×10–9
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ka C5H5NH+ = 5.6×10–6
Kb F– = 2.9×10–11
Ka > Kb: The resulting solution is acidic.
B
Ka C5H5NH+ = 5.6×10–6
Kb F– = 2.9×10–11
Ka > Kb: The resulting solution is basic.
C
Ka C5H5NH+ = 2.9×10–11
Kb F– = 5.6×10–6
Kb > Ka: The resulting solution is basic
D
Ka C5H5NH+ = 2.9×10–11
Kb F– = 5.6×10–6
Kb > Ka: The resulting solution is basic.
