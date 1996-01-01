3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
3. Chemical Reactions Molecular Formula
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The illustrations below show cations as green spheres and anions as pink spheres. Identify the correct illustration that represents each of the following ionic compounds:
(i) BaCrO4
(ii) Mg3(AsO4)2
(iii) K2SO4
(iv) CuBr2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) BaCrO4: A; (ii) Mg3(AsO4)2: B; (iii) K2SO4: C; (iv) CuBr2: D
B
(i) BaCrO4: C; (ii) Mg3(AsO4)2: A; (iii) K2SO4: D; (iv) CuBr2: B
C
(i) BaCrO4: D; (ii) Mg3(AsO4)2: C; (iii) K2SO4: B; (iv) CuBr2: A
D
(i) BaCrO4: C; (ii) Mg3(AsO4)2: B; (iii) K2SO4: D; (iv) CuBr2: A