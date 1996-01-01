3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
3. Chemical Reactions Molecular Formula
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the illustrations below, nitrogen atoms are designated by blue spheres and fluorine atoms are designated by yellow-green spheres. Identify the illustration that depicts a collection of nitrogen trifluoride (NF3).
In the illustrations below, nitrogen atoms are designated by blue spheres and fluorine atoms are designated by yellow-green spheres. Identify the illustration that depicts a collection of nitrogen trifluoride (NF3).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D