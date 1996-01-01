8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the volume of acetylene gas (C2H2) at 1 atm and 25 °C required to produce 1053.89 kJ of heat from the combustion of acetylene.
C2H2(g) + 5/2 O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + H2O(g) ΔH°comb = –1301.1 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
19.79 L
B
21.67 L
C
27.44 L
D
30.12 L