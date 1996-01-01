8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 20.0-g sample of butane (C4H10) was combusted and the heat from the reaction was used to raise the temperature of 5.0 L of water from 25 °C to 72.37 °C. Calculate ΔH°rxn for the combustion of butane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–1560.7 kJ/mol
B
–2877.6 kJ/mol
C
–3330.9 kJ/mol
D
–4163.2 kJ/mol