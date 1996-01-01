10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Valence Electrons of Elements
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which subshell holds the valence electrons for the element Cl.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The 2p, 3s and 3p subshells hold the valence electrons
B
The 3s subshell hold the valence electrons
C
The 3p subshell hold the valence electrons
D
The 3s and 3p subshells hold the valence electrons