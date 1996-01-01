10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Valence Electrons of Elements
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statement that doesn't describe "core electrons".
Core electrons don't participate in chemical bonding.
Core electrons are paired electrons
Core electrons have the electron configuration of the nearest noble-gas element.
Core electrons are outer shell electrons.