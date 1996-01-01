2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sulfur has four naturally occurring stable isotopes, three of which (32S, 33S, 34S) are more abundant than the fourth (36S). The mass spectrum of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) consists of three molecular ion peaks:
Calculate the average molecular weight for the H2S molecule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
34.18 u
B
34.08 u
C
33.98 u
D
33.84 u