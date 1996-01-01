2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the following statement as correct or incorrect. If it is false, change the statement so that it becomes correct.
The intensity of a peak in a mass spectrum is directly proportional to the relative abundance of that isotope.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Correct
B
Incorrect: The intensity of a peak in a mass spectrum is directly proportional to the mass of that isotope.