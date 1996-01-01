15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chloroethane (C2H5Cl) decomposes at 650 °C to produce ethene (C2H4) and hydrogen chloride (HCl). The reaction is first-order with a rate constant of 1.60×10−6 s−1. If we start with 0.0457 mol of chloroethane in a 1.25 L container, how much of the reactant (in moles) will remain after 6 hours?
0.0255 mol
0.0353 mol
0.0441 mol
0.0415 mol