15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dinitrogen pentoxide (N2O5) decomposes into nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and oxygen (O2) at 65 °C. The reaction is a first-order process with a rate constant of 4.87×10−3 s−1. How much time is required for the N2O5 concentration to fall to one-fourth of its initial value?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
125 s
B
178 s
C
212 s
D
285 s