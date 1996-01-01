7. Gases
Kinetic Molecular Theory
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a 2.00 L vessel filled with O2 gas. If the temperature is decreased from 25 °C to 5 °C and the volume is held constant, how would this affect the average kinetic energy of the gas molecules?
A
The average kinetic energy decreases
B
The average kinetic energy increases
C
The average kinetic energy not changed