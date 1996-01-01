7. Gases
Kinetic Molecular Theory
7. Gases Kinetic Molecular Theory
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the statement regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases is true or false
The molar mass of a gas is inversely proportional to the average kinetic energy of its molecules
Identify whether the statement regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases is true or false
The molar mass of a gas is inversely proportional to the average kinetic energy of its molecules
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False