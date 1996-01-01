8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Without referring to thermodynamic values, does 2 mol of O atoms have a higher enthalpy than 1 mol of O2?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 mol of O atoms have a higher enthalpy than 1 mol of O2.
B
2 mol of O atoms have a lower enthalpy than 1 mol of O2.
C
2 mol of O atoms have the same enthalpy as 1 mol of O2.