8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Glucose (C6H12O6) can undergo decomposition to produce acetic acid (C2H4O2).
C6H12O6(s) → 2 C2H4O2(l) ΔH = 304.7 kJ/mol
Is the reverse reaction more thermodynamically favored to occur than the forward reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reverse reaction is more thermodynamically favored to occur than the forward reaction.
B
The reverse reaction is less thermodynamically favored to occur than the forward reaction.