17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
108PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the pH of 150.0 mL of 0.40 M pyridine (C5H4N) solution. What is the pH after addition of 5.0 g pyridinium hydrochloride (C5H4NHCl)? Assume the addition of pyridinium hydrochloride does not affect the volume.
Determine the pH of 150.0 mL of 0.40 M pyridine (C5H4N) solution. What is the pH after addition of 5.0 g pyridinium hydrochloride (C5H4NHCl)? Assume the addition of pyridinium hydrochloride does not affect the volume.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pH before = 11.8; pH after = 9.21
B
pH before = 5.21; pH after = 3.44
C
pH before = 7.82; pH after = 6.52
D
pH before = 9.43; pH after = 5.39