134PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enumerate the species present in a 0.284 M CH3NH3Cl (Kb = 4.47×10−4) solution with their concentration in molarity.
A
0.0113 M H3O+, 0.0113 M OH-, 0.284 M Cl-, 0.284 M CH3NH3+, 0.284 M CH3NH2
B
8.87x10-13 M H3O+, 0.0113 M OH-, 0.284 M Cl-, 0.284 M CH3NH3+, 8.87x10-13 M CH3NH2
C
2.52x10-6 M H3O+, 3.97x10-9 M OH-, 0.284 M Cl-, 0.284 M CH3NH3+, 2.52x10-6 M CH3NH2
D
8.87x10-13 M H3O+, 8.87x10-13 M OH-, 0.284 M Cl-, 0.284 M CH3NH3+, 0.284 M CH3NH2