13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular Forces
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the type of force involved in the situations below as either intermolecular or intramolecular
i. boiling of water
ii. the formation of H2O in a fuel cell through the combination of H2 and O2
iii. vulcanization covalently bonds the rubber in tire
iv. coffee dissolves in water
v. Liquid flowing in a narrow space due to capillary action
Identify the type of force involved in the situations below as either intermolecular or intramolecular
i. boiling of water
ii. the formation of H2O in a fuel cell through the combination of H2 and O2
iii. vulcanization covalently bonds the rubber in tire
iv. coffee dissolves in water
v. Liquid flowing in a narrow space due to capillary action
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. intramolecular , ii. intramolecular , iii. intramolecular , iv. intermolecular , v. intermolecular
B
i. intermolecular , ii. intermolecular , iii. intramolecular , iv. intermolecular , v. intramolecular
C
i. intramolecular , ii. intramolecular , iii. intermolecular , iv. intermolecular , v. intermolecular
D
i. intermolecular , ii. intramolecular , iii. intramolecular , iv. intermolecular , v. intermolecular