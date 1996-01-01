6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if the balanced reaction below is a redox reaction or not. If applicable, indicate the elements that undergo oxidation number changes.
Zn(s) + NO3-(aq)→ Zn2+(aq)+ NO2(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is a redox reaction. Zn and O change oxidation numbers.
B
The reaction is a redox reaction. Zn and N change oxidation numbers.
C
The reaction is a redox reaction. N and O change oxidation numbers.
D
The reaction is not a redox reaction