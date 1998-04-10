21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The radioactivity in a soil sample that comes from the decay of uranium isotopes is 662 pCi/mg. Calculate the number of disintegrations in 1 mg of soil in 1 hour. Assuming that the major radioisotope is 238U (t1/2 = 4.468×109 y), how many 238U atoms are there in 2.5 mg of soil?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
912 disintegrations
1.45×1017 238U atoms
B
88.2 disintegrations
4.98×1015 238U atoms
C
79.1 disintegrations
2.68×1016 238U atoms
D
8.14 disintegrations
3.10×1017 238U atoms
