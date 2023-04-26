21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
21. Nuclear Chemistry Rate of Radioactive Decay
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Plutonium-239 (atomic weight = 239.0522 amu, t1/2 = 24110 y) is produced in a fast breeder reactor. Uranium-238 absorbs a neutron and then undergoes two consecutive beta decays to yield 239Pu. What is the activity of 245 mg 239Pu in Bq and Ci units?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.19×109 Bq
0.0125 Ci
B
4.15×107 Bq
0.235 Ci
C
5.22×106 Bq
0.00886 Ci
D
5.62×108 Bq
0.0152 Ci
