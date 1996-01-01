A 50.0 mL aqueous solution contains hydrobromic acid (HBr) and citric acid (C 6 H 8 O 7 ) and was titrated against a 0.15 M aqueous solution of NaOH. The burette readings (volume of NaOH solution) for the first and second equivalence points were 74.8 mL and 87.5 mL, respectively. Determine the percentage of HBr that was neutralized at the first equivalence point.