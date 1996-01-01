11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lattice Energy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the change in enthalpy when Na atoms lose an electron to Cl atoms and form Na+ and Cl– ions. Is the reaction favorable?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH = –238.31 kJ/mol, favorable
B
ΔH = –114.99 kJ/mol, favorable
C
ΔH = 147.28 kJ/mol, unfavorable
D
ΔH = 421.86 kJ/mol, unfavorable