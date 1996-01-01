15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate constant (k) for a reaction was measured as a function of temperature. A plot of ln k versus 1/T (in K) is linear and has a slope of −8193 K. Calculate the activation energy for the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
98.54 kJ
B
68.12 kJ
C
1.468 kJ
D
1.015 kJ