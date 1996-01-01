In an ammonia production factory, N 2 (g) is reacted with H 2 (g) at a total pressure of 100 atm and at 400 °C. Assuming that the total pressure dropped to 90.0 atm due to NH 3 (g) formation in a 500 L tank, calculate the mass of gas formed.

N 2 (g) + 3 H 2 (g) → 2 NH 3 (g)