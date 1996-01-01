7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an ammonia production factory, N2 (g) is reacted with H2 (g) at a total pressure of 100 atm and at 400 °C. Assuming that the total pressure dropped to 90.0 atm due to NH3 (g) formation in a 500 L tank, calculate the mass of gas formed.
N2 (g) + 3 H2 (g) → 2 NH3 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.33×103 g
B
1.63×102 g
C
7.71×102 g
D
1.54×103 g