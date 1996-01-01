The following reaction produces 2.50 g of solid potassium chloride. Calculate the total volume of oxygen gas that can be collected over water at 25.0 °C and 760 mmHg. Note that the vapor pressure of water at 25.0 °C is 3.169 kPa.

2 KClO 3 (s) → 2 KCl (s) + 3 O 2 (g)