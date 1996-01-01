7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction produces 2.50 g of solid potassium chloride. Calculate the total volume of oxygen gas that can be collected over water at 25.0 °C and 760 mmHg. Note that the vapor pressure of water at 25.0 °C is 3.169 kPa.
2 KClO3 (s) → 2 KCl (s) + 3 O2 (g)
The following reaction produces 2.50 g of solid potassium chloride. Calculate the total volume of oxygen gas that can be collected over water at 25.0 °C and 760 mmHg. Note that the vapor pressure of water at 25.0 °C is 3.169 kPa.
2 KClO3 (s) → 2 KCl (s) + 3 O2 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
22.4 L
B
1.27 L
C
39.3 L
D
1.23 L