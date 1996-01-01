10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rubidium (Rb) and cadmium (Cd) are not shown in the activity series. Look at their positions in the periodic table. From this, determine if the reaction below would occur and identify the better reducing agent.
Rb(s) + Cd2+(aq) → Rb+(aq) + Cd(s)
Cd is the better reducing agent, and the reaction will occur.
Rb is the better reducing agent, and the reaction will occur.
Cd is the better reducing agent, and the reaction will not occur.
Rb is the better reducing agent, and the reaction will not occur.