10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is gallium a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid? Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Based on periodic trends, gallium is a metalloid because the element above it in the periodic table is a metalloid
B
Based on periodic trends, gallium is a nonmetal because the element above it in the periodic table is a nonmetal
C
Based on periodic trends, gallium is a metal because the element above it in the periodic table is a metal
D
Based on periodic trends, gallium is a metal because the element above it in the periodic table is a nonmetal