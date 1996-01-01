16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
The dissociation of hydrogen selenide (H2Se) takes place in two steps:
H2Se ⇌ H+ + HSe- K1 = 1.29×10-4
HSe- ⇌ H+ + Se2- K2 = 1.00×10-11
Calculate the equilibrium constant for the following reaction:
Se2- + 2H+ ⇌ H2Se
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.29×10-15
B
1.29×107
C
7.75×1014
D
6.45×10-16