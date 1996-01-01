15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of 2.50% aqueous solution of ammonium nitrite (NH4NO2) was placed in a 1.00 L cylindrical container with a movable piston then NH4NO2 was allowed to decompose to N2(g) and H2O(l). The decomposition reaction is a first-order reaction and has a half-life of 2.54 h. The gas produced during the reaction pushes the piston against a constant external pressure of 746 mmHg. After 1.50 h has passed, what is the PV work done (in J)? Assume that the solution's density is 1.00 g/mL and the temperature is kept constant at 25.0°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
w = +325 J
B
w = –325 J
C
w = +415 J
D
w = –415 J