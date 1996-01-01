A sample of 2.50% aqueous solution of ammonium nitrite (NH 4 NO 2 ) was placed in a 1.00 L cylindrical container with a movable piston then NH 4 NO 2 was allowed to decompose to N 2 (g) and H 2 O(l). The decomposition reaction is a first-order reaction and has a half-life of 2.54 h. The gas produced during the reaction pushes the piston against a constant external pressure of 746 mmHg. After 1.50 h has passed, what is the PV work done (in J)? Assume that the solution's density is 1.00 g/mL and the temperature is kept constant at 25.0°C.