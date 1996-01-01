15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the first-order reaction decomposition of C4H8 to C2H4 with a rate constant of 3.12×10–3 s–1 at 480°C. An 8.00 g sample of C4H8(g) is charged in a 5.00 L reaction vessel kept at a constant temperature of 480°C. Calculate the total pressure in the reaction vessel after 10.0 minutes have passed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.26 atm
B
1.33 atm
C
0.242 atm
D
2.64 atm