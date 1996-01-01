Consider the first-order reaction decomposition of C 4 H 8 to C 2 H 4 with a rate constant of 3.12×10–3 s–1 at 480°C. An 8.00 g sample of C 4 H 8 (g) is charged in a 5.00 L reaction vessel kept at a constant temperature of 480°C. Calculate the total pressure in the reaction vessel after 10.0 minutes have passed.