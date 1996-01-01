11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The average bond enthalpies for single, double, and triple homonuclear nitrogen bonds are given below:
N—N: 163 kJ/mol
N═N: 418 kJ/mol
N≡N: 941 kJ/mol
Calculate the average contribution of a π-bond towards the bond enthalpy. What fraction of the N≡N bond enthalpy is represented by this contribution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
255 kJ/mol; 0.488
B
389 kJ/mol; 0.413
C
523 kJ/mol; 0.556
D
262 kJ/mol; 0.627